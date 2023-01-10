Ditsobotla mayor resigns just hours after being elected

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
Fitch’s assessment stands to reason given the constraints imposed on the country’s potential by the government
The ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980 values by about 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 for the rest of the world
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Company takes on established resale platforms including Chrono24, Bob’s Watches and EBay for a slice of the $20bn secondary market
Virtual power plants pool thousands of decentralised energy resources, easing loads on grids when supply is short
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Atacks being led by Wagner group in some of the most intense and bloody trench warfare since start of the conflict
Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter suggests Sundowns’ superiority is not because of coaching but has much to do with their buying power
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
The mayor of Ditsobotla municipality in the North West has resigned, just hours after being elected.
The Patriotic Alliance (PA) in a statement said it supported Elizabeth Lethoko’s decision to resign.
According to the PA, in her letter to the speaker, the ANC’s Fikile Jakene, Lethoko wrote: “As you well know, following the conclusion of all the items on the council agenda, a surprise matter was tabled — that of appointing the administrator as the municipal manager.
“At no point did the ANC — your party- raise this important matter with me or the PA’s president, Gayton McKenzie, who was present all day in the Ditsobotla council for such important coalition discussions.”
She said she could not be complicit with such behaviour, nor be asked to answer for it.
“I must agree that the EFF was correct in protesting against the tabling of this matter since any additional items should have been tabled through an addendum. The manner in which this was performed was duplicitous in the extreme and was clearly intended to sidestep proper council procedures. The public protector will find against this administration if we go about conducting our appointments in such an irregular fashion.
“My party, the PA, will not be associated with underhanded tactics.”
Lethoko said the current state of the municipality was “a patent disgrace” with bucket toilets everywhere, old women having to carry water on their heads and potholes like “lunar craters”.
“There were indeed issues in the municipality during my previous tenure, but the rate of decline and despair that ensued in subsequent years broke my heart.
“I was looking forward to the opportunity to restore our municipality as a going concern, instead of just being concerned at the direction it is going.” she wrote.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ditsobotla mayor resigns just hours after being elected
Patriotic Alliance supports Elizabeth Lethoko, who objected to ANC bid to appoint the administrator as municipal manager
The mayor of Ditsobotla municipality in the North West has resigned, just hours after being elected.
The Patriotic Alliance (PA) in a statement said it supported Elizabeth Lethoko’s decision to resign.
According to the PA, in her letter to the speaker, the ANC’s Fikile Jakene, Lethoko wrote: “As you well know, following the conclusion of all the items on the council agenda, a surprise matter was tabled — that of appointing the administrator as the municipal manager.
“At no point did the ANC — your party- raise this important matter with me or the PA’s president, Gayton McKenzie, who was present all day in the Ditsobotla council for such important coalition discussions.”
She said she could not be complicit with such behaviour, nor be asked to answer for it.
“I must agree that the EFF was correct in protesting against the tabling of this matter since any additional items should have been tabled through an addendum. The manner in which this was performed was duplicitous in the extreme and was clearly intended to sidestep proper council procedures. The public protector will find against this administration if we go about conducting our appointments in such an irregular fashion.
“My party, the PA, will not be associated with underhanded tactics.”
Lethoko said the current state of the municipality was “a patent disgrace” with bucket toilets everywhere, old women having to carry water on their heads and potholes like “lunar craters”.
“There were indeed issues in the municipality during my previous tenure, but the rate of decline and despair that ensued in subsequent years broke my heart.
“I was looking forward to the opportunity to restore our municipality as a going concern, instead of just being concerned at the direction it is going.” she wrote.
TimesLIVE
‘Don’t take the alliance for granted,’ Cosatu tells ANC’s new top 7
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Coalitions still the way to go, despite recent instability — survey
State of SA is falling apart, says former Sars executive Ivan Pillay
DA to push for legislation to stabilise coalition governments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.