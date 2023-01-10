Cyril Ramaphosa set to make cabinet changes by end of January

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
Fitch’s assessment stands to reason given the constraints imposed on the country’s potential by the government
The ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980 values by about 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 for the rest of the world
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Company takes on established resale platforms including Chrono24, Bob’s Watches and EBay for a slice of the $20bn secondary market
Virtual power plants pool thousands of decentralised energy resources, easing loads on grids when supply is short
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Atacks being led by Wagner group in some of the most intense and bloody trench warfare since start of the conflict
Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter suggests Sundowns’ superiority is not because of coaching but has much to do with their buying power
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to make a decision on a cabinet reshuffle at the end of January, ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says.
He said the move was inevitable and would take place after the ordinary sitting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) and the ANC NEC lekgotla at the end of January.
“We’re going to have the lekgotla of the NEC [and] finalise the plans. Once we are done, the president will then begin to look at where he should make changes,” said Mashatile.
Ramaphosa is expected to axe some ministers who did not make the new NEC cut and introduce newcomers to the structure.
Mashatile said the reshuffle would be necessary because some members might leave, including secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
“The secretary-general has to be full time at Luthuli House, so at some point he has to leave. The president will then begin to look at what to do next, but we thought we shouldn't rush to make changes before we finalise our plan,” Mashatile added.
Speaking at the ANC’s presidential golf day in Mangaung in the Free State, Ramaphosa said he would not give in to media pressure to reshuffle the cabinet.
“That is the most pre-eminent thing in your thoughts. Just obliterate that and wait for the moment when the president has applied his mind and stop asking when that is going to happen. So relax. Have a cup of coffee, sit back and watch this space,” he said.
Mbalula previously said the ANC would lobby Ramaphosa to include “youthful” ministers in the government to accelerate service delivery.
“What we do not want is people who are not going to deliver. We do not want incompetence, that is non-negotiable. We want people who are going to do the work. We want a gender-sensitive government, a government that is youthful, that is running,” said Mbalula.
“We do not want people sleeping on the job. If the president is going to come with sleepers, he must forget [about] our support. We are one year from the national elections. There are posts in the government that must be filled and if the president wants to go beyond that, it is up to him, but we want a functioning government.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cyril Ramaphosa set to make cabinet changes by end of January
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says it is necessary as some members might leave, including secretary-general Fikile Mbalula
President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to make a decision on a cabinet reshuffle at the end of January, ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says.
He said the move was inevitable and would take place after the ordinary sitting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) and the ANC NEC lekgotla at the end of January.
“We’re going to have the lekgotla of the NEC [and] finalise the plans. Once we are done, the president will then begin to look at where he should make changes,” said Mashatile.
Ramaphosa is expected to axe some ministers who did not make the new NEC cut and introduce newcomers to the structure.
Mashatile said the reshuffle would be necessary because some members might leave, including secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
“The secretary-general has to be full time at Luthuli House, so at some point he has to leave. The president will then begin to look at what to do next, but we thought we shouldn't rush to make changes before we finalise our plan,” Mashatile added.
Speaking at the ANC’s presidential golf day in Mangaung in the Free State, Ramaphosa said he would not give in to media pressure to reshuffle the cabinet.
“That is the most pre-eminent thing in your thoughts. Just obliterate that and wait for the moment when the president has applied his mind and stop asking when that is going to happen. So relax. Have a cup of coffee, sit back and watch this space,” he said.
Mbalula previously said the ANC would lobby Ramaphosa to include “youthful” ministers in the government to accelerate service delivery.
“What we do not want is people who are not going to deliver. We do not want incompetence, that is non-negotiable. We want people who are going to do the work. We want a gender-sensitive government, a government that is youthful, that is running,” said Mbalula.
“We do not want people sleeping on the job. If the president is going to come with sleepers, he must forget [about] our support. We are one year from the national elections. There are posts in the government that must be filled and if the president wants to go beyond that, it is up to him, but we want a functioning government.”
Ramaphosa plays down suggestion central bank mandate change is imminent
Ramaphosa says he won’t consider resigning
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa wants to retool industrial policy with Africa in mind
Ramaphosa promises strenuous efforts to revive ANC’s fortunes
Ramaphosa pleads for more time ahead of a cabinet reshuffle
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.