Struggle stalwart tells of people enveloped by despondency, disengaging from political involvement and emigrating
Liberation struggle stalwart Ivan Pillay has called on civil society, big business and pressure groups to stand against the deepening rot in the country, saying the falling apart of the state borders on emergency.
Pillay, a former SA Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner, was one of the executives hounded out of the organisation under Tom Moyane at the height of state capture...
State of SA is falling apart, says former Sars executive Ivan Pillay
