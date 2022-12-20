National

‘Don’t take the alliance for granted,’ Cosatu tells ANC’s new top 7

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi says slogans alone will not change the ANC’s dwindling electoral fortunes

20 December 2022 - 14:14 Luyolo Mkentane

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi warned on Tuesday that the newly elected leaders of the ANC must not take their alliance partners for granted.

She urged them to listen to alliance partners and help solve workers’ issues if it is to win their support ahead of the national elections in 2024...

