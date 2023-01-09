Politics

Ramaphosa says he won’t consider resigning

The president sidestepped questions about SA’s energy woes

BL Premium
09 January 2023 - 15:41 Hajra Omarjee

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA is “stuck” with him after his re-election as ANC president in December and he has no intention of resigning .

This comes after Business Day reported that Ramaphosa told his closest advisers in November that he considered resigning over his handling of the 2020 robbery at his Limpopo farm but was convinced otherwise...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.