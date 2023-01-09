Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
The attack on CEO André de Ruyter gives the lie to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise that load-shedding will soon to be over
The ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980 values by about 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 for the rest of the world
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
UK wealth manager says assets under management will be similar to the £96.9bn reported in the third quarter of 2022
The sector has had to contend with power and water cuts, floods in April 2022, Transnet’s woes and sustained pressure on production costs
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Rocket successfully launched from Boeing 747, but unspecified system fault prevents it from reaching orbit
The price of a number of steeds could shorten in the run-up to the race, notably Al Muthana, Make It Snappy and Rascallion
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday promised sweeping initiatives and interventions in a bid to restore public confidence in the beleaguered party’s ability to govern, as well as the revival of the party itself ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections.
He was addressing thousands of ANC members at the Petrus Molema Stadium in Mangaung, while delivering the party’s January 8 statement. The annual statement marks the anniversary of the ANC’s founding — its 111th this year...
Ramaphosa promises strenuous efforts to revive ANC's fortunes
January 8 statement affirms step-aside rule, and governing party gives directions to ease power crisis
