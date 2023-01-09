Politics

Ramaphosa promises strenuous efforts to revive ANC’s fortunes

January 8 statement affirms step-aside rule, and governing party gives directions to ease power crisis

09 January 2023 - 05:02 Mary Papayya

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday promised sweeping initiatives and interventions in a bid to restore public confidence in the beleaguered party’s ability to govern, as well as the revival of the party itself ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections.

He was addressing thousands of ANC members at the Petrus Molema Stadium in Mangaung, while delivering the party’s January 8 statement. The annual statement marks the anniversary of the ANC’s founding — its 111th this year...

