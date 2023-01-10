Markets

JSE weaker as rally peters out

Local bourse is weaker as a rally that sent the all share to a record high on Monday has run out of steam

BL Premium
10 January 2023 - 10:37 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, while its global peers were mixed as a rally that sent the all share to a record high in the last session ran out of steam.

The all share accelerated to a record high on Monday on bets that the Federal Reserve may reduce the pace of its rate hikes and the reopening of China’s economy...

