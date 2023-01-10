National

FREE TRADE AREA

Ramaphosa wants to retool industrial policy with Africa in mind

President says rejigged industrial policy will respond to SA's challenges and its trade and economic position in Africa

10 January 2023 - 05:00 Hajra Omarjee

SA industrial policy must be rejigged to capitalise on the continent’s free trade area, which brings together more than a billion people in an economic bloc worth more than R50-trillion, President Cyril Ramaphosa said as his government hunts for new ways to reinvigorate the economy.

“We need to have an industrial policy that will respond, for instance, to our trade and economic position in Africa,” Ramaphosa told reporters at a news conference. “We need to get those two aligned.”..

