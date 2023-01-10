Local bourse is weaker as a rally that sent the all share to a record high on Monday has run out of steam
Asos faces a potential shareholder rebellion at its annual meeting on Wednesday
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says it is necessary as some members might leave, including secretary-general Fikile Mbalula
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Apple’s iPhones are mainly assembled by Taiwanese manufacturing giants such as Wistron and Foxconn
If the number of poor falls quickly, few of us will mope about a billionaire buying an extra yacht
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Families evacuated from border settlement after houses develop cracks
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Thirty years ago the fast-food icon changed the country with meat, bread and potatoes. Until Putin invaded Ukraine
SA industrial policy must be rejigged to capitalise on the continent’s free trade area, which brings together more than a billion people in an economic bloc worth more than R50-trillion, President Cyril Ramaphosa said as his government hunts for new ways to reinvigorate the economy.
“We need to have an industrial policy that will respond, for instance, to our trade and economic position in Africa,” Ramaphosa told reporters at a news conference. “We need to get those two aligned.”..
FREE TRADE AREA
Ramaphosa wants to retool industrial policy with Africa in mind
President says rejigged industrial policy will respond to SA's challenges and its trade and economic position in Africa
