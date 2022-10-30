Until recently the metal used in most electric-vehicle batteries has been almost impossible to trade
Suspensions amid suspicions of crime will have an effect on functions, says higher education department
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Having settled its debt, Blue Label co-CEO Brett Levy says the mobile provider is ready to offer new products and get into fresh areas of business
With higher-end establishments reporting good occupancies, operators are waiting for the international market to rebound
Fears of jobs losses and delay in payments to small cane growers a concern
President declares period of national mourning and designates Seoul’s popular Itaewon district a disaster zone
The defending champion will have a chance to regain top spot in the rankings as Chad le Clos settles for second in 200m butterfly
The weak rand and high international prices mean more expensive petrol and diesel next month
It was a bailout that finance minister Enoch Godongwana said would get national government out of the e-toll equation.
After years of uncertainty about the future of Gauteng’s 201km of e-tolled freeways, the national government has agreed to take over responsibility for 70% of the debt the SA National Roads Agency incurred on those roads, and has allocated an initial R23.7bn to settle debt and pay interest costs...
HILARY JOFFE: Sanral bailout ends tollways saga, but could dent infrastructure plans
Messy end of e-tolls calls into question the ‘user pays’ revenue model on which these and other public-private projects are based
