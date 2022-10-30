×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Sanral bailout ends tollways saga, but could dent infrastructure plans

Messy end of e-tolls calls into question the ‘user pays’ revenue model on which these and other public-private projects are based

BL Premium
30 October 2022 - 19:20

It was a bailout that finance minister Enoch Godongwana said would get national government out of the e-toll equation.

After years of uncertainty about the future of Gauteng’s 201km of e-tolled freeways, the national government has agreed to take over responsibility for 70% of the debt the SA National Roads Agency incurred on those roads, and has allocated an initial R23.7bn to settle debt and pay interest costs...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.