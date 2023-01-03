Sport / Other Sport

Navratilova in new battle against ‘double whammy’ cancer

03 January 2023 - 10:58 Steve Keating and Tommy Lund
Martina Navratilova. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Former world No 1 tennis player and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The Czech-American is considered to be one the greatest players of all time, winning 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA. “I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

Czech-born Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981 and soon afterwards came out as gay, was also diagnosed and beat breast cancer back in 2010.

Navratilova added that the cancer was in stage one, and the prognosis was good, with treatments to begin next week.

The cancer was discovered in early November during the WTA finals when Navratilova noticed a swelling in her neck that did not go down.

“Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Forth Worth,” said Navratilova’s representative, Mary Greenham. “When it didn’t do down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as Stage 1 throat cancer.

“At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.

“Both of these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.”

Greenham said that Navratilova, who now works as tennis presenter on television and radio, will not travel to Melbourne for the January 16-29 Australian Open but hopes to contribute to the broadcasts remotely.

“Martina won’t be covering the Aussie Open for the Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to join in from time to time by Zoom,” said Greenham.

Tennis fans quickly took to social media offering support, including another tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King.

“@Martina is as brave as she is strong,” posted King on Twitter. “She has fought this battle before, and she is in our thoughts and prayers.” 

Reuters

McEnroe, Navratilova ‘breached protocols’ with their protest banner

Tennis legends want Margaret Court Arena to be renamed Evonne Goolagong Arena
Navratilova and McEnroe blast ‘homophobic’ Court as controversial great is honoured

The former tennis champion has been chided for hurtful comments as the Australian Open marks her achievements
Moderna shares jump as mRNA cancer vaccine shows promise

The trial is aimed at using an mRNA vaccine to stimulate additional immune response when combined with a Merck drug
