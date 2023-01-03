Navratilova in new battle against ‘double whammy’ cancer

Release of jobs report and the minutes of the Fed’s most recent policy meeting will give further insight into the state of US economy
Musk launches Cybertruck 2 with the power of thought
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
IPhone maker's fall from $3-trillion a year ago driven by fears over production problems in China
US, EU and China are in a simultaneous slowdown, says IMF chief Georgieva
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Bankman-Fried's lawyers ask a judge to keep confidential the identities of two people who intend to sign sureties for $250m bail package
Former Springbok and England assistant coach provides a boost after coach Jordaan joined Western Province
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said e-tolls would be scrapped as soon as an agreement was reached with the National Treasury.
Former world No 1 tennis player and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.
The Czech-American is considered to be one the greatest players of all time, winning 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.
“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA. “I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”
Czech-born Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981 and soon afterwards came out as gay, was also diagnosed and beat breast cancer back in 2010.
Navratilova added that the cancer was in stage one, and the prognosis was good, with treatments to begin next week.
The cancer was discovered in early November during the WTA finals when Navratilova noticed a swelling in her neck that did not go down.
“Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Forth Worth,” said Navratilova’s representative, Mary Greenham. “When it didn’t do down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as Stage 1 throat cancer.
“At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.
“Both of these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.”
Greenham said that Navratilova, who now works as tennis presenter on television and radio, will not travel to Melbourne for the January 16-29 Australian Open but hopes to contribute to the broadcasts remotely.
“Martina won’t be covering the Aussie Open for the Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to join in from time to time by Zoom,” said Greenham.
Tennis fans quickly took to social media offering support, including another tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King.
“@Martina is as brave as she is strong,” posted King on Twitter. “She has fought this battle before, and she is in our thoughts and prayers.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Navratilova in new battle against ‘double whammy’ cancer
Zoom-only commentating at Aussie Open for tennis legend
Former world No 1 tennis player and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.
The Czech-American is considered to be one the greatest players of all time, winning 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.
“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA. “I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”
Czech-born Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981 and soon afterwards came out as gay, was also diagnosed and beat breast cancer back in 2010.
Navratilova added that the cancer was in stage one, and the prognosis was good, with treatments to begin next week.
The cancer was discovered in early November during the WTA finals when Navratilova noticed a swelling in her neck that did not go down.
“Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Forth Worth,” said Navratilova’s representative, Mary Greenham. “When it didn’t do down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as Stage 1 throat cancer.
“At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.
“Both of these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.”
Greenham said that Navratilova, who now works as tennis presenter on television and radio, will not travel to Melbourne for the January 16-29 Australian Open but hopes to contribute to the broadcasts remotely.
“Martina won’t be covering the Aussie Open for the Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to join in from time to time by Zoom,” said Greenham.
Tennis fans quickly took to social media offering support, including another tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King.
“@Martina is as brave as she is strong,” posted King on Twitter. “She has fought this battle before, and she is in our thoughts and prayers.”
Reuters
McEnroe, Navratilova ‘breached protocols’ with their protest banner
Navratilova and McEnroe blast ‘homophobic’ Court as controversial great is honoured
Moderna shares jump as mRNA cancer vaccine shows promise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Covid sets off an epidemic of heart disease and cancer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.