Gauteng drivers score win with cancellation of e-tolls, AA says

But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
They could destroy the burgeoning market for 'wheeling projects'
Premier Panyaza Lesufi has hinted at using them for combating crime in the province
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Tongaat has more than R6.3bn in excess debt that it cannot repay, which is increasing as interest mounts
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Foreign ministry official says the West’s use of outer space to aid Ukraine’s war effort is ‘an extremely dangerous trend’
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Premium brands Audi and Porsche lifted the VW’s results in the first half of 2022, with Audi noting a 51% jump in operating profit and Porsche 22%
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s scrapping of e-tolls as a funding mechanism for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) is a victory for Gauteng motorists and brings an end to years of protest and objection against the system.
However, focus must shift to how the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) will fund its road maintenance and development, according to the Automobile Association of SA (AA).
The AA says the government’s commitment to pay 70% of outstanding debt for the GFIP is also to be welcomed. The remaining 30% will be paid by the GPG.
“This is a positive move and means the debts of Sanral in relation to GFIP will be dealt with. SMS communication late yesterday afternoon after the announcement to registered e-tolls users that a final pronouncement had been made is equally important.”
“While the SMS states ‘The impact on your Sanral account will be communicated soonest’, we believe all debt will also be cancelled, again another positive development and one which we urged government to make,” says the AA.
The AA says the maintenance of roads in Gauteng, including the GFIP, will have to come directly from the GPG. Godongwana indicated that the provincial government could use a variety of mechanisms to raise money, including e-tolls, toll plazas (which would be impractical) or through the provincial budget.
The AA says these are positive developments, but the concern is how maintenance and development of the additional phases of the GFIP will be funded.
“The provincial roads budget is about R9bn annually. However, in each of the last two years, R2bn has, for instance, been allocated to the Gautrain to compensate that private system for low ridership levels through the Patronage Guarantee,” the AA said.
“When considering more extensive funding of roads in the province through the GPG’s roads budget, will this allocation to Gautrain — which serves a small, elite group of commuters in the province — continue, or will it be reallocated to serve the interests of motorists in Gauteng, which comprise a far bigger portion of the commuting public?” the AA asked.
“The motoring public of Gauteng showed their dissatisfaction with the e-tolling system through noncompliance, and the government has made the right decision to scrap it. The AA will continue to urge for a solution to road funding that serves the needs of all the citizens of the province without placing additional financial pressure on them for funding, as they already pay for this through existing taxation,” it concluded.
With the Automobile Association of SA
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gauteng drivers score win with cancellation of e-tolls, AA says
The AA says the government’s commitment to pay 70% of outstanding debt for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project is to be welcomed
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s scrapping of e-tolls as a funding mechanism for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) is a victory for Gauteng motorists and brings an end to years of protest and objection against the system.
However, focus must shift to how the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) will fund its road maintenance and development, according to the Automobile Association of SA (AA).
The AA says the government’s commitment to pay 70% of outstanding debt for the GFIP is also to be welcomed. The remaining 30% will be paid by the GPG.
“This is a positive move and means the debts of Sanral in relation to GFIP will be dealt with. SMS communication late yesterday afternoon after the announcement to registered e-tolls users that a final pronouncement had been made is equally important.”
“While the SMS states ‘The impact on your Sanral account will be communicated soonest’, we believe all debt will also be cancelled, again another positive development and one which we urged government to make,” says the AA.
The AA says the maintenance of roads in Gauteng, including the GFIP, will have to come directly from the GPG. Godongwana indicated that the provincial government could use a variety of mechanisms to raise money, including e-tolls, toll plazas (which would be impractical) or through the provincial budget.
The AA says these are positive developments, but the concern is how maintenance and development of the additional phases of the GFIP will be funded.
“The provincial roads budget is about R9bn annually. However, in each of the last two years, R2bn has, for instance, been allocated to the Gautrain to compensate that private system for low ridership levels through the Patronage Guarantee,” the AA said.
“When considering more extensive funding of roads in the province through the GPG’s roads budget, will this allocation to Gautrain — which serves a small, elite group of commuters in the province — continue, or will it be reallocated to serve the interests of motorists in Gauteng, which comprise a far bigger portion of the commuting public?” the AA asked.
“The motoring public of Gauteng showed their dissatisfaction with the e-tolling system through noncompliance, and the government has made the right decision to scrap it. The AA will continue to urge for a solution to road funding that serves the needs of all the citizens of the province without placing additional financial pressure on them for funding, as they already pay for this through existing taxation,” it concluded.
With the Automobile Association of SA
TimesLIVE
Sanral the biggest winner as E-tolls look set to be scrapped
It’s the end of e-tolls, says Outa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Sanral garners biggest share of government’s bailouts
Will Gauteng’s e-tolls stay or go, come Wednesday?
HILARY JOFFE: Great numbers, but can Godongwana rely on government to back him ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.