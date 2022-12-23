Parliament shrugs off ATM court papers opposing vote on Phala Phala

Trade is extremely thin ahead of the Christmas long weekend
A lethargic SA could invite heavy penalties under a new mechanism to stop dumping of dirty industry outside Europe
After restating its results for the period ended March 2021, the annual loss for that financial year increased from R18.9bn to a record R25bn
People will try to undermine the gravitas of this decision, he says after resigning from the party that expelled him
Co-founder Pony Ma delivers a scathing takedown after Tencent’s growth dries up over the past year
We see adoption of mobile devices and data as essential in order to give people better access to health, education and trade
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza discusses the outlook for the holiday season in terms of travel and accommodation and consumer spending
Swift end to Covid-zero restrictions leads to surge in highly contagious variants in population with low natural immunity
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Parliament is in recess and cannot take note of the court papers of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in its urgent application to the Western Cape High Court for an order setting aside last week’s vote of the National Assembly against the adoption of the independent panel’s report on Phala Phala.
Parliament issued a statement on Thursday saying it noted media reports about the ATM’s legal challenge to the outcome of the National Assembly vote on the report of the independent panel chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo. The report found there might be a prima facie case that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the constitution and his oath of office in the manner in which the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his game farm was handled.
If the report had been adopted it would have set in motion an impeachment process against the country’s leader.
It was the motion by ATM president Vuyo Zungula that led to the establishment of the panel. The ATM — which is linked to the radical economic transformation faction of the ANC — is also opposing Ramaphosa’s application to the Constitutional Court to have the report declared unlawful and invalid.
Parliament’s statement said the Privileges and Immunities of Parliaments and Provincial Legislatures Act of 2004 “provides that a person may not within the precincts execute or serve or tender for service any summons, subpoena or other process issued by a court without the express permission of, or in accordance with the directives of, the speaker or the chairperson or a person authorised by the speaker or the chairperson.
“Both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces are currently on recess, and therefore the offices of parliament are accordingly closed until January 2023. Parliament has, therefore, not been served with the papers by the ATM.
“However, parliament will respond to the papers served on the state attorneys. Application will also be made for the time frames to be amended.”
The ATM wants the notification of opposition to be filed by December 23 and for the court to hear the matter on January 25. All political parties in the National Assembly are cited as respondents and can file affidavits by January 13, according to the ATM’s court application.
The ATM brought the urgent application because it says the voting procedure in parliament was irregular. If the court agreed to the request the National Assembly would have to vote again on the report.
The party is asking the court to declare the refusal by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to agree to a secret ballot as unconstitutional and invalid and for it to direct that a secret ballot be allowed when the vote takes place again. The vote took place by a roll call and resulted in 214 votes against and 148 in favour, after ANC MPs were instructed by their party to vote against it.
Bad faith
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula argues in his founding affidavit that Mapisa-Nqakula did not apply the correct legal test when she refused his request for a secret ballot. Her decision was unconstitutional and taken in bad faith as it was intended “to protect the political interests of the political party of which she is a member”.
“In rejecting the ATM’s request for a closed ballot and prescribing an open ballot procedure the speaker required that there be ‘exceptional circumstances’ for her to deviate from the ‘principle of openness’,” the affidavit said.
“The speaker is wrong because the principle of openness is not the default position and therefore cannot be ‘deviated from’. All the constitutional principles of openness, transparency and accountability apply from the start. There was no onus on an MP to establish exceptional circumstances before a request for a secret ballot was agreed upon.”
The ATM requested a secret ballot on the grounds that ANC members had been threatened with disciplinary action if they voted in favour of the report.
Zungula said the speaker had exercised her powers in a manner inconsistent with judgements by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal. Her decision was irrational because she was bound to consider which method of voting would give effect to the constitutional duty to hold the executive to account. The correct test was one that took account of the constitutional imperatives of accountability and openness.
The method of voting tainted the lawfulness of the proceedings and requires the report to be reconsidered.
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Parliament shrugs off ATM court papers opposing vote on Phala Phala
A statement says it is in recess until late January and cannot receive the papers
Parliament is in recess and cannot take note of the court papers of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in its urgent application to the Western Cape High Court for an order setting aside last week’s vote of the National Assembly against the adoption of the independent panel’s report on Phala Phala.
Parliament issued a statement on Thursday saying it noted media reports about the ATM’s legal challenge to the outcome of the National Assembly vote on the report of the independent panel chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo. The report found there might be a prima facie case that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the constitution and his oath of office in the manner in which the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his game farm was handled.
If the report had been adopted it would have set in motion an impeachment process against the country’s leader.
It was the motion by ATM president Vuyo Zungula that led to the establishment of the panel. The ATM — which is linked to the radical economic transformation faction of the ANC — is also opposing Ramaphosa’s application to the Constitutional Court to have the report declared unlawful and invalid.
Parliament’s statement said the Privileges and Immunities of Parliaments and Provincial Legislatures Act of 2004 “provides that a person may not within the precincts execute or serve or tender for service any summons, subpoena or other process issued by a court without the express permission of, or in accordance with the directives of, the speaker or the chairperson or a person authorised by the speaker or the chairperson.
“Both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces are currently on recess, and therefore the offices of parliament are accordingly closed until January 2023. Parliament has, therefore, not been served with the papers by the ATM.
“However, parliament will respond to the papers served on the state attorneys. Application will also be made for the time frames to be amended.”
The ATM wants the notification of opposition to be filed by December 23 and for the court to hear the matter on January 25. All political parties in the National Assembly are cited as respondents and can file affidavits by January 13, according to the ATM’s court application.
The ATM brought the urgent application because it says the voting procedure in parliament was irregular. If the court agreed to the request the National Assembly would have to vote again on the report.
The party is asking the court to declare the refusal by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to agree to a secret ballot as unconstitutional and invalid and for it to direct that a secret ballot be allowed when the vote takes place again. The vote took place by a roll call and resulted in 214 votes against and 148 in favour, after ANC MPs were instructed by their party to vote against it.
Bad faith
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula argues in his founding affidavit that Mapisa-Nqakula did not apply the correct legal test when she refused his request for a secret ballot. Her decision was unconstitutional and taken in bad faith as it was intended “to protect the political interests of the political party of which she is a member”.
“In rejecting the ATM’s request for a closed ballot and prescribing an open ballot procedure the speaker required that there be ‘exceptional circumstances’ for her to deviate from the ‘principle of openness’,” the affidavit said.
“The speaker is wrong because the principle of openness is not the default position and therefore cannot be ‘deviated from’. All the constitutional principles of openness, transparency and accountability apply from the start. There was no onus on an MP to establish exceptional circumstances before a request for a secret ballot was agreed upon.”
The ATM requested a secret ballot on the grounds that ANC members had been threatened with disciplinary action if they voted in favour of the report.
Zungula said the speaker had exercised her powers in a manner inconsistent with judgements by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal. Her decision was irrational because she was bound to consider which method of voting would give effect to the constitutional duty to hold the executive to account. The correct test was one that took account of the constitutional imperatives of accountability and openness.
The method of voting tainted the lawfulness of the proceedings and requires the report to be reconsidered.
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
MPs give Ramaphosa overwhelming support in Phala Phala vote
Sisulu claims she was locked out of Phala Phala parliamentary vote
ANC senior leaders bat for Ramaphosa in Phala Phala debate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Remarkable resurgence of the Teflon president
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.