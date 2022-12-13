ANC senior leaders bat for Ramaphosa in Phala Phala debate

Rupture of US-Canada pipeline could mean US crude stocks declined by 3.9-million barrels in the week to December 9
Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola on Tuesday slammed the Phala Phala report, saying it cannot be used as a basis to remove a sitting president.
Speaking during a special sitting of the National Assembly to debate and vote on the damning report, Lamola said the panel report equated the sufficient evidence required by the rules of parliament with prima facie evidence, which sets a much lower bar. He said there was not sufficient evidence to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The report by an independent panel, chaired by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa might have violated the constitution and his oath of office in the manner in which he dealt with the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his luxury Phala Phala game farm.
The National Assembly is due to vote on the report later on Tuesday. Accepting it would set in motion an impeachment process, leaving the president vulnerable ahead of the ANC’s elective conference, which begins in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Friday.
Addressing opposition party arguments that parliament must hold the executive to account, Lamola said the debate taking place on the panel report was in itself an act of accountability.
“If the president wanted to run away from the debate he could have interdicted the debate,” the minister said.
Lamola also noted investigations by other bodies such as the public protector and the Hawks.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the ANC will not support the independent panel report until it has concrete evidence. “It should be rejected because it was flimsy,” she said.
“Public institutions must be given space to investigate,” Majodina said. A comprehensive report can be considered by parliament again in the future.
“At this stage, we need more details. The ANC has taken cognisance of the president’s legal action taking the matter to the Constitutional Court.”
DA leader John Steenhuisen said in his debate speech the Phala Phala scandal is no different from the Nkandla debacle during the Jacob Zuma years.
“‘Never again’ we were told in the wake of the damning Zondo report. Never again would parliament be declawed and disempowered, as it was in those dark days. Not under this president [Ramaphosa] who rode in majestically on the promise of a new dawn and pledged to do things differently.
“And yet, here we are again. What has really changed? Then it was Nkandla. Now it’s Phala Phala.”
Steenhuisen said ANC MPs have always voted to shield their leaders even when there is clear evidence of wrongdoing.
“If that’s how you intend to vote today — one unified shield against accountability and oversight, just like you did in the Zuma days — then shame on you. And President Ramaphosa, if that’s what you expect and demand of your caucus, after everything we have been through in the wake of state capture and the Zondo report, then you, sir, are no different to your predecessor,” Steenhuisen said.
EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa is now “the greatest enemy of the constitution and is a constitutional delinquent”.
