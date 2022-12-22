What if gold were easier to trade, but still the world's best store of value? That's the World Gold Council's plan
Shareholders in South Africa’s most notorious company face a grim scenario
Entrepreneur extols the healing potential of cannabis
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
The tourism sector in Mauritius has surpassed pre-Covid levels — and it’s not just due to South Africans fleeing blackouts and water shortages
In the dusty Northern Cape town of Colesberg in May 2017, Cyril Ramaphosa drew on the myth of an eagle perching high on the stony cliff face of the mountains, when it feels it has lost its strength and prowess.
The majestic bird, he told the gathering of ANC members at the province’s elective conference, rips off its beak and its talons and waits for regrowth. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
newsmaker of the year
Remarkable resurgence of the Teflon president
It’s been a triumphant few days for Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
In the dusty Northern Cape town of Colesberg in May 2017, Cyril Ramaphosa drew on the myth of an eagle perching high on the stony cliff face of the mountains, when it feels it has lost its strength and prowess.
The majestic bird, he told the gathering of ANC members at the province’s elective conference, rips off its beak and its talons and waits for regrowth. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.