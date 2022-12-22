Features / Cover Story

newsmaker of the year

Remarkable resurgence of the Teflon president

It’s been a triumphant few days for Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?

BL Premium
22 December 2022 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

In the dusty Northern Cape town of Colesberg in May 2017, Cyril Ramaphosa drew on the myth of an eagle perching high on the stony cliff face of the mountains, when it feels it has lost its strength and prowess.

The majestic bird, he told the gathering of ANC members at the province’s elective conference, rips off its beak and its talons and waits for regrowth. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.