Sisulu claims she was locked out of Phala Phala parliamentary vote

14 December 2022 - 20:01 Bekezela Phakathi

ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu on Wednesday hit out at the ANC for how it has handled the Phala Phala matter, saying it smacked of dictatorship, double standards and compromised the country’s integrity.

Sisulu, one of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest critics, also denied that she abstained from voting on the matter during a special sitting of parliament on Tuesday, saying that she had instead been “locked out” of proceedings...

