As the spotlight falls on Ramaphosa, a look at some major past debates in parliament

If the ANC succeeds in dismissing the panel’s report, it would be the end of the matter before parliament, though some opposition parties are likely to challenge the decision in court
The postponement until Tuesday next week will give MPs enough time to make arrangements to get to Cape Town to attend the vote
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
All eyes will be on parliament on Tuesday as legislators are scheduled to debate and vote on whether to adopt the Phala Phala report, which could set in motion impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
A panel, led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, was appointed by the National Assembly speaker to look into whether Ramaphosa should face impeachment for allegedly covering up the theft of foreign currency on his private game farm in 2020. The panel’s report, which was published in parliament last week, found that the president may have violated the constitution during dealings at his luxury farm.
The “cash-in-sofa” saga has gripped the nation and rattled the markets as investors question whether his potential resignation or dismissal will derail government reforms that are meant to boost economic growth, stabilise public finances and tackle endemic corruption.
The debate and its outcome, should it go ahead, could be a defining moment in SA’s history. But what are the other standout and market-moving debates that have gripped the nation in recent years?
Motions of no confidence against Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure was plagued by one scandal after another — from Nkandlagate to state capture — and he faced no fewer than six motions of no confidence and impeachment threats. But on each occasion he survived as the ANC used its majority to protect him.
The motion tabled by the DA after Zuma’s decision to fire then finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas in 2017‚ sent the rand and markets into a tailspin. Zuma, dogged by scandals and declining popularity around the same time as revelations of state capture emerged, faced growing calls to step down.
Though the outcome was somewhat expected, given the ANC’s vocal stance against voting with the opposition, the result underscored the depth of opposition Zuma faced within and outside the ANC as a number of the party’s MPs voted in support of the motion.
At the time, the rand fell sharply within seconds of the announcement that he had survived, losing 16c to trade at R13.36/$.
After a long and laborious voting process via secret ballot, 177 MPs voted in favour of the motion, while 198 voted against it. A total of 384 MPs voted while nine abstained. The tally suggested 26 ANC MPs voted in favour of the motion to remove their party’s leader. The ANC enjoyed a majority in parliament with 249 of the 400 National Assembly seats; opposition parties had a combined 151 seats.
Despite intense lobbying by opposition parties, who were emboldened by the then National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete’s decision to allow a secret ballot, ANC MPs followed the party line choosing to retain Zuma as president of the country.
Expropriation without compensation
In December 2021, an ANC proposal to amend the constitution to explicitly allow the seizure of land without compensation failed to secure enough votes, potentially ending one of the governing party’s most ambitious policy reforms, which has soured sentiment in boardrooms and raised political stakes.
The proposal, framed as part of wider efforts to tackle yawning land disparities in the country, needed a two-thirds majority necessary to pass an amendment to the constitution. The ANC has 230 seats in parliament and required at least 267 votes to pass the bill. Of the MPs present in the house and on the virtual platform, 145 members voted against the bill, with 204 members supporting the proposed amendment.
Some argued the proposal was a populist move by the governing party to counteract the rise of the EFF, the biggest champion of land expropriation without compensation. Others said it would have removed ambiguity in section 25 of the constitution.
However, the uncertainty over property rights had been one of the central factors behind the sluggish economy.
While the outcome of the vote in the National Assembly prompted some ANC leaders to say the party could still revive the idea, it seems unlikely to come back in the current format based on the ANC’s downward spiral in elections and the small electoral support for the EFF. If local government election results are replicated in the 2024 general election or in later years, the ANC would not get enough seats in the National Assembly to push it through even with the EFF’s support.
The ANC was banking on the EFF’s support to reach the two-thirds threshold. The red berets have 44 seats in the 400-member parliament, making it the third-largest party.
The ANC and EFF differed fundamentally on state custodianship of land and compensation. The EFF maintains the amendment should categorically state that all land be placed under state custodianship without compensation.
DA motion to dissolve Ramaphosa’s cabinet
In March, Ramaphosa and his entire cabinet came under fire as the DA pushed for all ministers to be sacked on the grounds of incompetence. Pressure had been mounting on the president and his ministers to implement critical economic reforms necessary to revive growth and halt SA’s worsening unemployment crisis.
During a rowdy and often ill-tempered debate, DA leader John Steenhuisen, who tabled the motion in February, referred to the cabinet as a “poverty cabinet”, saying it has failed to make SA a viable place in which to operate a business and employ people.
But in the end, the DA motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa’s entire cabinet failed with all ANC MPs and some smaller parties present in the house voting against the main opposition party’s proposal.
Ramaphosa will be hoping for more of the same on Tuesday.
phakathib@businesslive.co.za
As the spotlight falls on Ramaphosa, a look at some major past debates in parliament
Former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure was plagued by scandal but ANC MPs always closed ranks behind him
phakathib@businesslive.co.za
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Phala Phala process in parliament part of restoring rule of law
LAWSON NAIDOO: Should Ramaphosa stay as president while parliamentary process unfolds?
ANC scrutiny leaves Ramaphosa nowhere to hide in days ahead
