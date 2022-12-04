National

Phala Phala: ANC’s NWC to recommend rejection of panel report by ANC MPs

The decision was taken after a six-hour meeting on Sunday

04 December 2022 - 21:38 Carien Du Plessis
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Esa Alexander

Top ANC leaders have rallied about President Cyril Ramaphosa to protect him from impeachment. The party’s national working committee (NWC), following an almost six-hour meeting at Nasrec on Sunday afternoon resolved to recommend to the ANC caucus that the party’s MPs should not vote in favour of the Phala Phala report by the section 89 panel.

The independent panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo and appointed by parliament, found that Ramaphosa might have been involved in serious wrongdoing and that he might have violated the constitution, and could therefore be impeached.

The damning findings were made in relation to the alleged cover-up of the theft of a large sum of US dollars from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm.

The majority view of the NWC was also that there was no basis for the president to step down, and that he should be allowed to take the panel’s report on judicial review to the Constitutional Court, a number of sources that attended the meeting told Business Day.

There were sharp differences of opinion on the matter, attended by the likes of Ramaphosa critic Tony Yengeni and presidential contender, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, but the majority view prevailed.

Dlamini-Zuma has in the past few days publicly called on Ramaphosa to resign following the release of the panel’s report.

Ramaphosa arrived for the meeting but excused himself from attending proceedings, where his supporters argued that the report was flawed and that parliament could not take a decision on a possible impeachment on the basis of a flawed report.

The party’s national executive committee meeting is expected to meet on Monday. 

