POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Political foes to pressure Ramaphosa to quit

EU sanctions on crude exports from Russia come into effect on Monday, after the US, Europe and the G7 agreed to cap the price of Russia’s oil exports
SA is going to need good news from somewhere
A lack of paramedics is among the causes, says DA MP Haseena Ismail
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
Gruelling AGM dominated by shareholders unhappy about Sasol not being clear enough about targets
These issues put mandate of African countries’ central banks under a microscope as most governments question inflation-targeting mandate of their monetary policies
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
They play almost no-one of significance until the final, where they meet the survivor of a bunfight
The most accessible and easiest exercise for human beings is walking
Despite confirmation that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not resign over the Phala Phala scandal, his political foes are expected to pile on pressure on him to resign when the ANC’s national executive committee meets to discuss the matter on Monday.
An independent panel headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo said in its report released last week that Ramaphosa may have broken some of the country’s anti-corruption laws in connection with the theft of millions of dollars from his Limpopo farm in late 2020...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Political foes to pressure Ramaphosa to quit
The president has declared he will not resign over Phala Phala scandal
Despite confirmation that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not resign over the Phala Phala scandal, his political foes are expected to pile on pressure on him to resign when the ANC’s national executive committee meets to discuss the matter on Monday.
An independent panel headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo said in its report released last week that Ramaphosa may have broken some of the country’s anti-corruption laws in connection with the theft of millions of dollars from his Limpopo farm in late 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.