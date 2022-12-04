Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Political foes to pressure Ramaphosa to quit

The president has declared he will not resign over Phala Phala scandal

BL Premium
04 December 2022 - 16:14 Luyolo Mkentane

Despite confirmation that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not resign over the Phala Phala scandal, his political foes are expected to pile on pressure on him to resign when the ANC’s national executive committee meets to discuss the matter on Monday.

An independent panel headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo said in its report released last week that Ramaphosa may have broken some of the country’s anti-corruption laws in connection with the theft of millions of dollars from his Limpopo farm in late 2020...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.