Ramaphosa confirms that he will not step aside over Phala Phala

It seems the president has found the appetite to fight back on the Phala Phala saga
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he will not resign and will stand for a second term as ANC President at the governing party's elective conference in two weeks.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Business Day: “The president has taken to heart the unequivocal message coming from the branches of the governing party who have nominated him to avail himself for a second term of the leadership of the ANC. The president understands that message to mean he must continue with both the state and economic reforms which are beginning to bear fruits.”
“The president has with humility and with great care and commitment accepted that call to continue being of service to his organisation the ANC and to the people of South Africa,” Magwenya added.
The Financial Mail reported earlier on Saturday that according to two senior ANC politicians, he will stand for another term as party head at the party’s elective conference, which starts on December 16.
This indicates that Ramaphosa has the appetite to fight back after an independent panel, headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, released its report on the Phala Phala matter on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa also intends to take the Ngcobo report on legal review, with legal experts arguing that there is a chance it could be set aside.
It has been a tense few days for South Africa after it emerged on Thursday that Ramaphosa intended to resign.
Some of his cabinet colleagues and provincial supporters gathered and persuaded him not to quit. They urged him to fight on, arguing that his departure would be damaging for the country.
The ANC national working committee is due to meet at 2pm on Sunday. Ramaphosa’s backers are concerned that they might have a tough time at the national executive committee meeting on Monday.
They are also preparing for a possible parliamentary debate on December 6, meant to look into the panel’s report. It is unclear when Ramaphosa intends to launch his legal review of the report, but it is likely to have an impact on whether the debate goes ahead.
Ramaphosa confirms that he will not step aside over Phala Phala
It seems the president has found the appetite to fight back on the Phala Phala saga
