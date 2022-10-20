Despite political tumult in the UK, risk appetite picked up as some investors become more upbeat about the earnings season
Scopa members hear of widespread fraud, corruption and money laundering at the fund
The Hawks are investigating suspected fraud, corruption and money laundering in several projects tied to the National Skills Fund (NSF) for development, education and training.
The NSF is a public entity in the department of higher education & training aimed at supporting national skills development. The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) in parliament ordered investigations in May 2021, after a second consecutive auditor-general report found more than R2.5bn in NSF funds could not be traced...
Hawks head hints at prosecutions over R2.5bn missing from National Skills Fund
