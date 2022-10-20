×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Hawks head hints at prosecutions over R2.5bn missing from National Skills Fund

Scopa members hear of widespread fraud, corruption and money laundering at the fund

BL Premium
20 October 2022 - 21:27 Erin Bates

The Hawks are investigating suspected fraud, corruption and money laundering in several projects tied to the National Skills Fund (NSF) for development, education and training.

The NSF is a public entity in the department of higher education & training aimed at supporting national skills development. The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) in parliament ordered investigations in May 2021, after a second consecutive auditor-general report found more than R2.5bn in NSF funds could not be traced...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.