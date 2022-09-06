×

National

Load-shedding is back until Saturday

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday night, followed by daily cuts between 5am and 10pm until Saturday

06 September 2022 - 14:24 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA.

Eskom’s enforced power cuts will be implemented from Tuesday — and daytime outages are back. 

Stage 2 load-shedding kicks in from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday night. This will be followed by daily cuts between 5am and 10pm until Saturday.

“The load-shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service,” Eskom said.

The breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as delays in returning to service a unit at Hendrina power station, have worsened capacity constraints.

This comes on top of unit two at the Koeberg nuclear power station tripping on Saturday “from full power during the routine testing of the control rod system”, Eskom said the process to return the unit to service is under way.

The energy utility has 4,588MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,142MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

