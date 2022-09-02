×

National

Only one in five of Prasa train stations still functional

The devastation of SA’s passenger rail network costs the economy an estimated R20bn per year

02 September 2022 - 11:30 Denene Erasmus

SA freight and passenger rail operators are spending billions of rand a year on security to clamp down on theft and vandalism of infrastructure which have threatened, at times, a near economic shutdown of the country.

The effects of economic sabotage on infrastructure owned by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has led to the “near total decimation of the [rail] network”, said Hishaam Emeran, Prasa’s acting CEO...

