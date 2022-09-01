×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Culture of corruption still bedevils Eskom, says De Ruyter

01 September 2022 - 18:47 Thando Maeko
Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter at the Eskom System Status and Outlook media briefing at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA @ BUSINESS DAY
Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter at the Eskom System Status and Outlook media briefing at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA @ BUSINESS DAY

A residue of corruption remains at power utility Eskom as it tries to claw its way back from the damage caused by state capture, CEO André de Ruyter says.

Eskom has uncovered active syndicates which operate at the utility’s power stations, resulting in it procuring equipment at inflated prices, which impacts on its balance sheet, De Ruyter said.

As an example of the petty corruption, Eskom paid R80,000 for one knee guard, which retailed for R90. Corruption permeated the organisation “because it is deemed to be OK”, De Ruyter said. 

Eskom, which supplies 90% of the country’s power, is struggling under a R400bn debt burden, making it unable to afford to adequately repair and maintain its ageing power stations.

De Ruyter said he had received emails from suppliers saying middle men were at times adding 30% to invoices on equipment that was being delivered by original manufacturers.

“This is not the way to build an entrepreneurial company at Eskom,” he said.

“If you look at what we have been able to achieve due to the interventions from the presidential crisis climate committee, we are now able to buy directly from OEMs (original equipment manufacturers),” he said, referring to steps taken get rid of corrupt practices. 

De Ruyter was speaking at an event organised by News24 on Thursday.

The state capture commission of inquiry found that Eskom entered into irregular contracts worth R15m with companies linked to the Gupta family. The Guptas used their influence over former president Jacob Zuma to remove executives who resisted capture of the utility and installed individuals who diverted funds from Eskom in favour of the controversial family, the commission found. 

Among its recommendations, the commission said the state should look into the establishment of an independent anti-corruption agency that is free from political oversight as part of a “national commitment to eliminate corruption in public life and in the procurement of goods and services”.

The commission also highlighted the weaknesses of a decentralised public procurement system, which it said reduces transparency and facilitates corruption. 

De Ruyter said that adding more controls could slow down Eskom’s public procurement of specialised equipment. But, he said, “as soon as you implement controls, inventive criminals very quickly find ways around it”.

maekot@businesslive.co.za

Sharp fall in July’s electricity production

Illegal strikes at several power plants and a strain on generating capacity at Eskom resulted in load-shedding being ramped up to stage 6
Economy
3 hours ago

Eskom to add megawatts but not in time to avoid summer power cuts

There's a high risk of a return to stage 4 load-shedding over the next few months
National
1 day ago

Sakeliga counts the cost of load-shedding on almost 500 small businesses

The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
National
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA urged to vaccinate as Covid-19 wave could hit ...
National
2.
Reserve Bank wants more details for its probe ...
National
3.
Existing law to be tested against unexplained ...
National
4.
‘Drastic action’ to be taken against ACDP ...
National
5.
More freedom for small business when Patel eases ...
National

Related Articles

SA’s climate plan to be funded mainly through loans rather than grants

National

New technology of the 1990s opened doors to invest in foreign equities

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Get moving on gas plan before it evaporates

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.