Sharp fall in July’s electricity production

Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
Your editorial uses typical misinformation techniques
Ailing arms manufacturer is looking for a replacement after CEO William Hlakoane's contract came to an end
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Beijing accuses Washington of attempting to impose a ‘tech blockade’ on China
Framework provides a road map for SA’s transition towards becoming a net-zero economy by 2050
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Incident seen as a move by Taipei to reaffirm limits on its territory after US visit to Taiwan prompted unprecedented military exercises by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Sandra le Grange, former multiple SA badminton title winner, is now rocking the world of padel, a unique racquet sport that originated in South America.
Electric cars are not a futuristic dream but a longstanding transport option
Electricity production fell even more in July, following the pervious month’s drop when unlawful industrial action at several power plants and a strain on generating capacity at Eskom saw load-shedding across the country ramped up to stage 6, weighing on GDP outcome.
On Thursday, Stats SA reported that electricity generation decreased 7.7% year on year in July, after a 4.0% drop in June further clouding sentiment...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sharp fall in July’s electricity production
Illegal strikes at several power plants and a strain on generating capacity at Eskom resulted in load-shedding being ramped up to stage 6
Electricity production fell even more in July, following the pervious month’s drop when unlawful industrial action at several power plants and a strain on generating capacity at Eskom saw load-shedding across the country ramped up to stage 6, weighing on GDP outcome.
On Thursday, Stats SA reported that electricity generation decreased 7.7% year on year in July, after a 4.0% drop in June further clouding sentiment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.