Economy

Sharp fall in July’s electricity production

Illegal strikes at several power plants and a strain on generating capacity at Eskom resulted in load-shedding being ramped up to stage 6

01 September 2022 - 17:27 Thuletho Zwane

Electricity production fell even more in July, following the pervious month’s drop when unlawful industrial action at several power plants and a strain on generating capacity at Eskom saw load-shedding across the country ramped up to stage 6, weighing on GDP outcome.

On Thursday, Stats SA reported that electricity generation decreased 7.7% year on year in July, after a 4.0% drop in June further clouding sentiment...

