As that pain increases, Powell said, people should not expect the Fed to dial back its monetary policy quickly until the inflation problem is fixed.
The Council for Medical Schemes failed to act before Health Squared threw in the towel
Zimbabwean company Gold-Leaf Tobacco has long been accused of selling illegal cigarettes, which are much cheaper than those sold in stores
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Business Day TV spoke to Jeanette Marais, deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Theft and pipeline sabotage have cut Nigeria’s oil exports by nearly half a million barrels per day
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
Internationally renowned chef Peter Tempelhoff’s Constantia restaurant exceeds expectations
The Competition Commission is continuing its investigation into rising sunflower oil and food prices as it believes consumers may have been overcharged by wholesalers taking advantage of the inflated commodity costs.
The commission says many consumers are struggling to afford food, making its ongoing price monitoring a priority...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Watchdog continues to seek evidence of food overcharging
Wholesalers may have taken advantage of inflated commodity costs, Competition Commission says
The Competition Commission is continuing its investigation into rising sunflower oil and food prices as it believes consumers may have been overcharged by wholesalers taking advantage of the inflated commodity costs.
The commission says many consumers are struggling to afford food, making its ongoing price monitoring a priority...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.