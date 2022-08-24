×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Watchdog continues to seek evidence of food overcharging

Wholesalers may have taken advantage of inflated commodity costs, Competition Commission says

BL Premium
24 August 2022 - 19:57 Katharine Child

The Competition Commission is continuing its investigation into rising sunflower oil and food prices as it believes consumers may have been overcharged by wholesalers taking advantage of  the inflated commodity costs. 

The commission says many consumers are struggling to afford food, making its ongoing price monitoring a priority...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.