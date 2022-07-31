×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Complacency has hampered competition, says outgoing commissioner Bonakele

BL Premium
31 July 2022 - 08:29 THABISO MOCHIKO

The Competition Commission could have acted earlier to look into the rapid rise of digital platforms such as e-commerce and lobbied aggressively for competition in the energy and aviation sectors, said outgoing commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele.

Speaking to Business Times this week,  Bonakele, who has been with the commission for 18 years and was appointed commissioner in 2013, said complacency crept in because things seemed to be working well and there was no crisis. Hence there were few initiatives to promote competition. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.