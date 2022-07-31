Government is lobbying the private sector to avail technical and project management skills as it mobilises the biggest multi-department cooperation effort since the Covid pandemic to implement ...
The Competition Commission could have acted earlier to look into the rapid rise of digital platforms such as e-commerce and lobbied aggressively for competition in the energy and aviation sectors, said outgoing commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele.
Speaking to Business Times this week, Bonakele, who has been with the commission for 18 years and was appointed commissioner in 2013, said complacency crept in because things seemed to be working well and there was no crisis. Hence there were few initiatives to promote competition. ..
Complacency has hampered competition, says outgoing commissioner Bonakele
