National

CONFECTIONERY

Spike in glucose price bad news for makers of chocolates and sweets

Confectionery producers up in arms over price increases of as much as 40%

23 August 2022 - 05:09 Bekezela Phakathi

SA’s confectionery producers — makers of certain sweets, chocolates and chewing gum — are up in arms over the rising price of glucose, saying it will put many enterprises out of business and lead to job cuts.

SA has one of the largest confectionery sectors on the continent, with a value of at least R13.5bn and directly employing about 20,000 people...

