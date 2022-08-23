Market data including bonds and fuel prices
CEO Bob van Dijk’s move to buy up profitable Brazilian food delivery platform iFood ticks all the boxes
Confectionery producers up in arms over price increases of as much as 40%
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
The cuts will come primarily in the US, while some positions also are being eliminated in Canada and India
Business Unity SA warns higher-than-expected debt service costs will add at least R9bn to government spending
Borrowers' ability to benefit from the reduced debt-servicing costs contributes to improvement
Warrick Gelant is the fourth right wing in four Tests amid injuries and a suspension
A new book prompts the question whether the July 2021 riots might have been prevented had the Natal Indian Congress still existed
SA’s confectionery producers — makers of certain sweets, chocolates and chewing gum — are up in arms over the rising price of glucose, saying it will put many enterprises out of business and lead to job cuts.
SA has one of the largest confectionery sectors on the continent, with a value of at least R13.5bn and directly employing about 20,000 people...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CONFECTIONERY
Spike in glucose price bad news for makers of chocolates and sweets
Confectionery producers up in arms over price increases of as much as 40%
SA’s confectionery producers — makers of certain sweets, chocolates and chewing gum — are up in arms over the rising price of glucose, saying it will put many enterprises out of business and lead to job cuts.
SA has one of the largest confectionery sectors on the continent, with a value of at least R13.5bn and directly employing about 20,000 people...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.