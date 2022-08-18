×

Features / Cover Story

Overreach for success — has the Competition Commission gone too far?

There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering too much in commercial deals, potentially scaring away would-be foreign investors

18 August 2022 - 05:00 Rob Rose

Tembinkosi Bonakele is leaving the stage as SA’s competition tsar, but that doesn’t mean his faith in the doctrine burns any less bright. His eyes light up when he gets going about the proposed deregulation of fuel, which will allow petrol stations to set their own prices.

“It will absolutely bring down the petrol price,” he tells the FM in an interview in Rosebank. “I always believed it should be deregulated. Interestingly, the industry itself doesn’t want deregulation, and normally it’s the other way around. But what you will have is competition.” ..

