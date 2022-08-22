×

National

Stage 2 load-shedding risk for rest of the week’s evenings

Stage 2 load-shedding could take place from 4pm to midnight over the course of the week

22 August 2022 - 15:39 Shonisani Tshikalange
Picture:123RF/BEERCRAFTER.
Picture:123RF/BEERCRAFTER.

Eskom has warned that stage 2 load-shedding might be implemented at short notice from 4pm to midnight over the course of the week.

The power utility says the electricity system is constrained to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.

“We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes.

“The breakdown of two generation units at Arnot, one each at Camden and Lethabo power stations during the past 24 hours and the delay in returning a generating unit to service each at Kendal, Komati and two units at Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system.”

Eskom said at the weekend that its teams had returned two generating units at Kendal power station and a unit each at Hendrina, Kusile and Tutuka, to service.

“We have 4,872MW on planned maintenance, while another 13,983MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” it said.

TimesLIVE

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Rising inflation, worsening jobs data in spotlight

Stats SA is expected to reveal increasing inflation and unemployment figures amid slowing economic growth
Economy
1 day ago

Stage 2 load-shedding implemented on Tuesday afternoon

There is also a high probability of blackouts on Wednesday and Thursday at the same time, Eskom says
National
6 days ago
