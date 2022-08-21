Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Both government stimulus and pricing power amid disrupted supply chains have run their course
City has come up with the answer, says mayor Mpho Phalatse
The Public Servants Association is expected to continue with its ballot until Friday after talks about a pay hike deal failed
Africa’s biggest lender says it is guarding against new entrants emulating Capitec’s retail banking rise
Importers unhappy with slow decision-making in custom duty adjustment cases
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
Water levels in some rivers and lakes fall to lowest levels in almost a century
Matsatsantsa spurned two excellent opportunities to snatch a smash-and-grab at the end in a goalless draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium
The battery-electric concept keeps the muscle-bound looks and uses an 800V propulsion system
In what promises to be a dismal week for the economy, Stats SA is likely to reveal SA’s worst inflation numbers since the global financial crisis, with consumer inflation for July potentially hitting 8% and producer inflation 18%.
The official unemployment rate is also expected to rise back up above 35%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Rising inflation, worsening jobs data in spotlight
Stats SA is expected to reveal increasing inflation and unemployment figures amid slowing economic growth
In what promises to be a dismal week for the economy, Stats SA is likely to reveal SA’s worst inflation numbers since the global financial crisis, with consumer inflation for July potentially hitting 8% and producer inflation 18%.
The official unemployment rate is also expected to rise back up above 35%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.