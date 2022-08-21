×

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Rising inflation, worsening jobs data in spotlight

Stats SA is expected to reveal increasing inflation and unemployment figures amid slowing economic growth

BL Premium
21 August 2022 - 15:54 CLAIRE BISSEKER

In what promises to be a dismal week for the economy, Stats SA is likely to reveal SA’s worst inflation numbers since the global financial crisis, with consumer inflation for July potentially hitting 8% and producer inflation 18%.

The official unemployment rate is also expected to rise back up above 35%...

BL Premium

