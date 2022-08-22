Rachel Venniker gets call-up from trainer Crawford

A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
With her gender claim of 1.5kg an obvious attraction to trainers, jockey Rachel Venniker finds her services in big demand and Brett Crawford has booked her to partner Global Approach in the fourth race at the Vaal on Tuesday.
Crawford must be reasonably frustrated that Global Approach is still a maiden, though he has been paying his keep with placed runs in each of his last four starts.
The son of Global View will start favourite to get it right this time and Venniker may have most to fear from Clinton Binda’s runner, Atlantic City. He is also battling to leave the maiden ranks and Calvin Habib, who has ridden the gelding in his last four outings, is again in the saddle.
Trainer St John Gray’s runner, Ships at Sea, has to go on the shortlist of possible winners with promising apprentice Kaidan Brewer in the irons.
Corné Spies’s filly, Summerland, will be a place accumulator banker for punters in the third race as the three-year-old’s second behind Tabby Cat in July looks like the best form in the race.
It’s been another good year for Randjesfontein trainer Stuart Pettigrew. He runs Arabian Sky, who has the advantage of being a year older than Spies’s filly.
Pettigrew has another fancied runner at the meeting in the form of Imperial Master, who rates a sound each-way chance in the fifth race. However, punters need to take a number of runners in exotic perms including King’s Crusade (Venniker), Wolff’s World, Terra Time and Spies’s grey mare, Snow Palace, who has won two of her last three starts.
While Spies will be expecting a good run from Roger The Dodger in the final leg of the Pick 6, it might pay to row in with veteran jockey Mark Khan, who rides The Gliding Fish for trainer Diane Stenger.
Funky Music is one of the lesser lights in Ashley Fortune’s stable, but the gelding managed to get his head in front last time out and shouldn’t be far away. The same remark applies to another recent winner, Lulu’s Boy.
Bookmakers have priced up Stormy Lass and Laetitia's Angel as the 5-2 joint favourites for the seventh race but preference is for the former, who represents Roy Magner’s stable.
Paul Peter sends out Baby Don’t Hurt Me, a filly who was the subject of some sustained support on her most recent outing.
A runner worth considering for trifecta and quartet bets is another Spies representative, Clean Living. She has four lengths to find with Stormy Lass but would have a definite place chance if reproducing the form she showed at the beginning of her career.
Heather Adamson does well with her small string of horses and her three-year-old filly, Gimme The Flame, is likely to start favourite for the first race.
Lucky Houdalakis trains at the Vaal track and his runner — the year-older Queen Theodora — looks poised for a big run with Kabelo Matsunyane booked for the ride.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (1) Queen Theodora (7) Gimme The Flame (2) Silk Garden (4) Beltway
2nd Race: (2) Williamthefighter (8) Full Go (3) Pendragon (14) Don’t Tell Ash
3rd Race: (2) Summerland (1) Arabian Sky (4) Queen Britanna (3) Treaty
4th Race: (3) Global Approach (1) Atlantic City (4) Ships At Sea (6) Lord Tennyson
5th Race: (1) Imperial Master (3) Kings Crusade (9) Terra Time (7) Wolff’s World
6th Race: (3) Arlington Action (1) Romeo’s Magic (10) Crusade To Royalty (2) Royal Mazarin
7th Race: (4) Stormy Lass (2) Clean Living (5) Laetitia’s Angel (7) Baby Don’t Hurt Me
8th Race: (7) The Gliding Fish (15) Roger The Dodger (4) Lulu’s Boy (8) Funky Music
Rachel Venniker gets call-up from trainer Crawford
Global Approach will start favourite to get it right this time at the Vaal, but jockey Venniker will have to be wary of Clinton Binda's runner Atlantic City
