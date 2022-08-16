Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
Stage 2 load-shedding began again at 4pm on Tuesday, and would remain in place until midnight, Eskom said earlier in the day.
There was also a high probability of load-shedding on Wednesday and Thursday, due to a shortage of generation capacity. The power utility said load-shedding could be implemented during the same times on both days.
“Eskom will promptly communicate should a need arise.”
Eskom said the breakdowns of a single generation unit at Arnot power station and three at Tutuka power station during the past 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka, had put severe strain on the system.
“We have 4,550MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,182MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” it said.
The power utility has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.
TimesLIVE
Stage 2 load-shedding implemented on Tuesday afternoon
There is also a high probability of blackouts on Wednesday and Thursday at the same time, Eskom says
TimesLIVE
