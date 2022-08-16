×

National

Stage 2 load-shedding implemented on Tuesday afternoon

There is also a high probability of blackouts on Wednesday and Thursday at the same time, Eskom says

16 August 2022 - 16:57 Shonisani Tshikalange
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA.

Stage 2 load-shedding began again at 4pm on Tuesday, and would remain in place until midnight, Eskom said earlier in the day.

There was also a high probability of load-shedding on Wednesday and Thursday, due to a shortage of generation capacity. The power utility said load-shedding could be implemented during the same times on both days.

“Eskom will promptly communicate should a need arise.”

Eskom said the breakdowns of a single generation unit at Arnot power station and three at Tutuka power station during the past 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka, had put severe strain on the system.

“We have 4,550MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,182MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” it said.

The power utility has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

TimesLIVE

Cosatu and Saftu plan national strike for next Wednesday

The union federations say the the national strike will be a response to ongoing load-shedding, fuel price hikes and escalating food prices
National
6 hours ago

Load-shedding may dampen earnings at MTN

This is the first time the mobile operator has adjusted its revenue guidance to investors due to reduced power
Companies
2 hours ago
