National

Sama chair hid in bushes after being stabbed on Saturday night

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa was on his way home from the airport when he had car trouble near Spaghetti Junction in Durban

22 August 2022 - 12:42 Nivashni Nair
UPDATED 22 August 2022 - 13:33
Picture: 123RF/ASIFE
Picture: 123RF/ASIFE

A bleeding Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa had to “run for his life” and hide in bushes next to the N2 freeway when he was attacked on Saturday night.

The SA Medical Association (Sama) chair was on his way home from King Shaka International Airport when he had car trouble near the EB Cloete interchange, commonly known as Spaghetti Junction. 

“He moved to the slow lane and then stopped the car on the side of the road at Spaghetti Junction. Out of nowhere some people approached him and started breaking his car window with a brick. He was then asked to get out the vehicle and then they stabbed him multiple times,” Sama board member Dr Akhtar Hussain said on Monday.

He said Mzukwa managed to flee and hide in bushes.

“Metro police were driving by and stopped to see why a car was parked on the side of the road. That’s when they found him and rushed him to hospital.”

Hussain said Mzukwa was lucky to be alive. “Thankfully, his heart and lungs were not pierced but he lost a lot of blood and had to be in the intensive care unit.”

He said Mzukwa was traumatised. “The whole family is traumatised. I spoke to him yesterday and he is doing well. But of course, he is very traumatised. As doctors, we do everything for the community ... for the nation and then this is what happens.”

Sama spokesperson Dr Edward Ngwenya said he spoke to Mzukwa on Monday morning.

“He is awake. He is stable but he is still in hospital. He is in good spirits though he is shaken by the incident. His wife and kids are also shaken by it. We are in touch with them.”

Sama expressed concern about the high levels of crime in the country, with the latest statistics showing an increase in hijackings compared to 2021.

“Sama denounces this increase in crime. This latest attack shows that no-one is spared of this scourge. Sama calls on the SA Police Service to increase vigilance and protect its citizens,” said Sama CEO Dr Vusumuzi Nhlapho.

TimesLIVE

