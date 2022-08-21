Sabotage, fraud and corruption will kill investment, warns Operation Vulindlela’s Rudi Dicks
Reforms demonstrate that bold decisions to make the economy fit for purpose are being made, and they must be supported by all stakeholder
Nozizwe Zulu is an actress, puppeteer and voice-over artist.
Rudi Dicks, joint head of Operation Vulindlela, which was launched two years ago to drive structural reforms, says unless crime is dealt with there won’t be the necessary investment and the reform project will be jeopardised.
“If we don't deal with the law enforcement aspect then efforts around investment are not going to happen,” says Dicks, who is an economist by training. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Newsmaker
‘Crack down on crime or structural reforms will fail’
Sabotage, fraud and corruption will kill investment, warns Operation Vulindlela’s Rudi Dicks
Rudi Dicks, joint head of Operation Vulindlela, which was launched two years ago to drive structural reforms, says unless crime is dealt with there won’t be the necessary investment and the reform project will be jeopardised.
“If we don't deal with the law enforcement aspect then efforts around investment are not going to happen,” says Dicks, who is an economist by training. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.