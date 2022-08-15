×

National

Crime fighters support better tools to investigate unexplained wealth

Sars and corruption busters need more tools to investigate, says Edward Kieswetter

15 August 2022 - 05:10 Linda Ensor

Several agencies involved in fighting corruption have agreed that SA needs legislation that would allow them to investigate unexplained wealth.

Experts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) who participated in a workshop with the heads of these agencies last month have encouraged them to pilot and test the proposals on unexplained wealth, which refers to the possession of assets with a value far in excess of a person’s declared income...

