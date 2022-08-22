×

National

SA Medical Association chairperson stabbed in attack near Durban airport

Mvuyisi Mzukwa is recovering in hospital after being attacked on the roadside while driving home

22 August 2022 - 11:17 Staff Reporters
Picrure: 123RF
Picrure: 123RF

The chairperson of the SA Medical Association, Mvuyisi Mzukwa, was stabbed multiple times in an attack while driving home from Durban's King Shaka International Airport at the weekend.

Mzukwa drove himself to hospital after the attack, deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo said.

Dhlomo visited Mzukwa in hospital in Durban on Sunday, saying he is recovering well.

Mvuyisi Mzukwa was attacked by knife-wielding assailants at the weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mvuyisi Mzukwa was attacked by knife-wielding assailants at the weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED

“I was very heartened to find him on his recovery bed and commended him for his heroic action of driving himself while bleeding and in pain to the nearest hospital to save his life, because had he waited a bit longer, his condition could have deteriorated,” said Dhlomo.

Chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on health Kenneth Jacobs said Mzukwa was attacked on the side of the road near the airport on Saturday.

“Dr Mzukwa was on his way back from a Sama board meeting. He sustained multiple stab wounds in the chest.”

On reaching hospital, “he was stabilised and is now recovering in the intensive care unit”.

“The committee condemns this act of criminality and barbarism in the strongest terms. We are also calling on motorists to be extra vigilant on the road as criminals are becoming more ruthless every day.

“ We are trusting that the police are going to find the perpetrator or a gang of perpetrators,” said Jacobs.

Mzukwa is a general practitioner in KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE

Murder cases in SA jump by 11.5%, crime stats show

Police minister presents quarterly crime statistics which show 6,424 people were killed
National
2 days ago

Hawks arrest eight more in swoop on instigators of 2021 riots

The latest arrests are part of an operation that has resulted in 34 arrests, most of which have been carried out in KwaZulu-Natal
National
4 days ago
