National

Hawks arrest eight more in swoop on instigators of 2021 riots

The latest arrests are part of an operation that has resulted in 34 arrests, most of which have been carried out in KwaZulu-Natal

18 August 2022 - 12:16 Orrin Singh
One of the businesses in Pietermaritzburg that went up in flames during the civil unrest and looting in July 2021. Picture: REUTERS/SIBONELO ZUNGU
Eight more people were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal by the Hawks on Thursday in connection with promoting the July 2021 riots. 

The latest arrests are part of an operation by the Hawks which has resulted in 34 arrests. 

Most arrests have been carried out in KwaZulu-Natal with at least one other arrest in the North West and one from the Free State.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo confirmed the arrest of eight people on Thursday. “They will all appear in the Durban magistrate’s court.” 

TimesLIVE broke the story last week after sources in the unit indicated that the operation would yield about 85 arrests, including prominent political figures. 

So far senior ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader in the Musa Dladla region, Sanele Masuku, and public order police officer Menzi Blose have been named among those of prominence. 

Sunday Times reported the timing of the arrests had drawn questions among members of the Hawks.

Jakkie Cilliers, head of African Futures & Innovation at the Institute for Security Studies, said the government was under immense pressure to act after its failings during the July unrest. 

He said South Africans should not expect too much from the arrests this week. 

“Government is under intense pressure ... to demonstrate success. They are working with evidence on charges that they can prove in court but what is particularly difficult is to create a linkage between instigation [and] action. A tweet by Jacob Zuma’s daughter in celebration of something doesn’t mean that you can prove in court that she is responsible for an action.”

Last week the Hawks confirmed the former president’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, was named in a statement obtained relating to the July unrest.

Mbambo told TimesLIVE the Hawks were not directly investigating her but she had been named in statements from sources.

When questioned whether she would be investigated by the Hawks, Mbambo replied, “Sort of, but not really. She has been named in certain statements, which we have obtained. We are not investigating her directly.”

Those arrested in KZN so far: 

  • Smangaliso Zwane, 31, from Ntuzuma;
  • Mbongeni Mzimela, 29, from Ntuzuma;
  • Sipho Tchezi Mbele, 39, from Parys;
  • Nkanyiso Dlamini, 32, from Reservoir Hills; 
  • Ncamisile Ndlovu, 43, from Umgababa;
  • Sthembiso Mthiyane, 40, from Inanda;
  • Gods Surprise Ntuli, 48, from Illovo;
  • Sanele Mhlongo, 31, (no address listed);
  • Sanel Masuku, 29, from Richards Bay;
  • Sandile Cebekhulu 49, (no address listed);
  • Mduduzi Mkhize, 42, from Mariannhill;
  • Qedukazi Dladla, 42, (no address listed);
  • Mbongeni Mkhize (no age or address); 
  • Lindokhule Shilenge, 32, from Empangeni;
  • Zanele Bhengu, 42, from Verulam;
  • Malibongwe Khubeka from Vryheid;
  • Sisanda Ntshona, 43, from Dundee;
  • Sfiso Sokhulu, 33, from Inanda;
  • Thobile Mfeka, 48, from Inanda; 
  • Ntombizonke Msalela, 42, from Pinetown. 
  • Menzi Blose, 43;
  • Matthews Ntjonto, 51;
  • Mthokozisi Gwala, 37; and
  • Sibusiso Ngubane, 29,

