Hawks arrest eight more in swoop on instigators of 2021 riots

Brent crude futures climbed to $93.75 a barrel and US crude futures gained to $88.21 a barrel — however the commodity reached its lowest level since February
They may be flawed, but they can only be a good thing if they prompt major parties to reflect on their policies and what they offer citizens
The latest arrests are part of an operation that has resulted in 34 arrests, most of which have been carried out in KwaZulu-Natal
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Shipping and banking group says the R1.5bn sale of Grindrod Bank to African Bank is ongoing, with all parties focused on fulfilling the necessary conditions
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Frontrunner in race for prime minister has talked of the government having a greater role in the operations of the financial sector’s three main regulators
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
New carbon fibre kit from Zyrus Engineering means school runs in electric minivans will be anything but boring
Eight more people were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal by the Hawks on Thursday in connection with promoting the July 2021 riots.
The latest arrests are part of an operation by the Hawks which has resulted in 34 arrests.
Most arrests have been carried out in KwaZulu-Natal with at least one other arrest in the North West and one from the Free State.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo confirmed the arrest of eight people on Thursday. “They will all appear in the Durban magistrate’s court.”
TimesLIVE broke the story last week after sources in the unit indicated that the operation would yield about 85 arrests, including prominent political figures.
So far senior ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader in the Musa Dladla region, Sanele Masuku, and public order police officer Menzi Blose have been named among those of prominence.
Sunday Times reported the timing of the arrests had drawn questions among members of the Hawks.
Jakkie Cilliers, head of African Futures & Innovation at the Institute for Security Studies, said the government was under immense pressure to act after its failings during the July unrest.
He said South Africans should not expect too much from the arrests this week.
“Government is under intense pressure ... to demonstrate success. They are working with evidence on charges that they can prove in court but what is particularly difficult is to create a linkage between instigation [and] action. A tweet by Jacob Zuma’s daughter in celebration of something doesn’t mean that you can prove in court that she is responsible for an action.”
Last week the Hawks confirmed the former president’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, was named in a statement obtained relating to the July unrest.
Mbambo told TimesLIVE the Hawks were not directly investigating her but she had been named in statements from sources.
When questioned whether she would be investigated by the Hawks, Mbambo replied, “Sort of, but not really. She has been named in certain statements, which we have obtained. We are not investigating her directly.”
Those arrested in KZN so far:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hawks arrest eight more in swoop on instigators of 2021 riots
The latest arrests are part of an operation that has resulted in 34 arrests, most of which have been carried out in KwaZulu-Natal
Eight more people were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal by the Hawks on Thursday in connection with promoting the July 2021 riots.
The latest arrests are part of an operation by the Hawks which has resulted in 34 arrests.
Most arrests have been carried out in KwaZulu-Natal with at least one other arrest in the North West and one from the Free State.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo confirmed the arrest of eight people on Thursday. “They will all appear in the Durban magistrate’s court.”
TimesLIVE broke the story last week after sources in the unit indicated that the operation would yield about 85 arrests, including prominent political figures.
So far senior ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader in the Musa Dladla region, Sanele Masuku, and public order police officer Menzi Blose have been named among those of prominence.
Sunday Times reported the timing of the arrests had drawn questions among members of the Hawks.
Jakkie Cilliers, head of African Futures & Innovation at the Institute for Security Studies, said the government was under immense pressure to act after its failings during the July unrest.
He said South Africans should not expect too much from the arrests this week.
“Government is under intense pressure ... to demonstrate success. They are working with evidence on charges that they can prove in court but what is particularly difficult is to create a linkage between instigation [and] action. A tweet by Jacob Zuma’s daughter in celebration of something doesn’t mean that you can prove in court that she is responsible for an action.”
Last week the Hawks confirmed the former president’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, was named in a statement obtained relating to the July unrest.
Mbambo told TimesLIVE the Hawks were not directly investigating her but she had been named in statements from sources.
When questioned whether she would be investigated by the Hawks, Mbambo replied, “Sort of, but not really. She has been named in certain statements, which we have obtained. We are not investigating her directly.”
Those arrested in KZN so far:
TimesLIVE
Manufacturing activity falls to levels last seen during July 2021 riots
LETTER: Protests are going to get worse — much worse
JONNY STEINBERG: Minorities become what they fear when confronted with anger
Sasria pays out 80% of claims related to 2021 unrest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
KAP Industrial jumps after flagging profit surge
Zuma tells SCA Fraser served public interest assessing riot threat when ...
ANCYL KZN official among 22 in court for ‘instigating’ July riots
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Security services are part of SA’s soft underbelly
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.