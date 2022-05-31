×

National

Comair apologises to customers for grounding flights

The airline says it had no choice but to suspend all scheduled British Airways and Kulula.com flights until funding is confirmed

31 May 2022 - 23:41 Staff Writer
UPDATED 01 June 2022 - 08:41
Comair operated British Airways and kulula flights in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Comair operated British Airways and kulula flights in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Comair, a franchise partner of British Airways, which has grounded its British Airways and Kulula.com flights, has apologised to its customers and explained the move was necessary.

Their flights are grounded while the airline operator seeks funding.

In a statement the airline said: “The company’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) have advised the process to raise the necessary capital is in progress and there is reason to believe such funding may be secured. Once received, the airline will be able to recommence operations, but regrettably under these circumstances the practitioners have no choice but to voluntarily suspend all scheduled flights until the funding is confirmed.”

The airline said its ticket sales had been suspended with immediate effect.

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said: “We deeply regret the inconvenience this suspension will cause our customers. We did everything we could to avoid it. Comair, the BRPs and the lenders are working all out to get the funding in place so we can resume our normal flight schedule as soon as possible.”

He was optimistic Comair’s financial woes would be soon resolved.

“Comair is inherently a viable business. We have the two of the best airline brands in the country. We are on track to carry more than 4-million passengers this year and generate R5.3bn in revenue. We have excellent staff, a modern fleet, good sales and distribution channels and low operating costs, which is why we believe the funding will be secured.”

The company said it would cater for affected passengers who sought a full refund for their tickets or for those who wish to bank the tickets for future use.

TimesLIVE

Turbulence in the skies over SA as authority clamps down on airlines

Is the CAA, which regulates airlines, guilty of double standards? It deals high-handedly with local airlines, even though its own aircraft crashed ...
News & Fox
1 month ago

Kulula users whose flights were cancelled can now get a refund, but face a long wait

On Monday, Comair announced its about-turn by means of a tweet on its Kulula account
National
2 months ago

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Comair debacle shows biased Civil Aviation Authority abuses powers

SAA faced no consequences in 2021 for the failure to report potentially disastrous incident
Opinion
2 months ago

ROB ROSE: How Comair made a bad situation worse

After four safety incidents in a month, the airline is in a desperate bid to restore passenger confidence. But its shoddy handling of the crisis has ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Comair confident its reputation is still intact despite grounding

The five-day suspension was purely a precautionary measure, says CEO Glenn Orsmond
National
2 months ago
