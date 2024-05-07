Progress being made with Energy One Stop Shop, says Ebrahim Patel
The initiative is aimed at expediting approval processes for independent power producers
Implementation of a single window application for the Energy One Stop Shop (EOSS) for independent power producers is envisaged to take place in the first quarter of 2025, according to trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel.
The EOSS was launched in July 2023 with the aim of expediting the licensing and permitting process for independent power producers, which need approvals from a range of different government entities. A single window application will streamline the application process for developers of energy projects who have in the past experienced long delays in getting the required approvals. ..
