Comair ‘withdraws’ notice to slash workers’ wages, says Numsa
SA's largest union regards the withdrawal a 'victory' for workers, who have already made 'huge sacrifices' of salary and benefit cuts to help turn the aviation company around
22 April 2022 - 13:29
In what Numsa has termed as victory for workers, the country’s largest trade union announced on Friday that it had received correspondence from flight operator Comair that it was formally withdrawing a notice to reduce worker benefits and conditions of employment which affected 1,300 employees.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), with a membership of over 400,000, said it objected to the Section 189A notice dealing with retrenchments, served on the union on March 1 2022, because Comair employees had already made “huge sacrifices” in helping to turn the company around...
