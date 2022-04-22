National / Labour Comair ‘withdraws’ notice to slash workers’ wages, says Numsa SA's largest union regards the withdrawal a 'victory' for workers, who have already made 'huge sacrifices' of salary and benefit cuts to help turn the aviation company around B L Premium

In what Numsa has termed as victory for workers, the country’s largest trade union announced on Friday that it had received correspondence from flight operator Comair that it was formally withdrawing a notice to reduce worker benefits and conditions of employment which affected 1,300 employees.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), with a membership of over 400,000, said it objected to the Section 189A notice dealing with retrenchments, served on the union on March 1 2022, because Comair employees had already made “huge sacrifices” in helping to turn the company around...