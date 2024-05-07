World / Europe

Ukraine detains Russian agents over alleged plot to assassinate Zelensky

07 May 2024 - 15:53
by Yuliia Dysa
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 26 2023. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS
Kyiv — Ukraine’s state security service said it caught two agents for Russia plotting the assassination of President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top officials as “a gift” for Vladimir Putin as he was sworn in for a new term in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

The two men were colonels in Ukraine’s state guard service recruited by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) who leaked classified information to Moscow, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on the Telegram app.

They were tasked with finding someone close to the presidential guard who would take Zelensky hostage and later kill him, the SBU statement said, without making clear at what point the alleged plot had been foiled.

“The terrorist attack, which was supposed to be a gift to Putin for the inauguration, was indeed a failure of the Russian special services,” SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk was quoted as saying by his agency on Telegram.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

The Kremlin declined to comment last month when asked about the arrest in Poland of a man accused of working with Russian intelligence to prepare a possible attempt to assassinate Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader, who has led his country’s effort to fend off Russia’s more than two-year-old invasion, said last autumn that his security services had foiled at least five Russian plots to assassinate him.

The spy group also planned to “eliminate” Maliuk and Kyrylo Budanov, the military intelligence agency’s head, the SBU said.

Budanov’s assassination was supposed to happen before Orthodox Easter Sunday on May 5, it said.

The agents sought to inform the Russian side of the whereabouts of Budanov so they could carry out missile and drone attacks at the location, it said. One of the arrested men was involved in transporting and storing drones and explosives for the operation, it said.

Reuters

IAN BREMMER: The West steps up for Ukraine but will it be enough?

New US aid may not be enough to save Kyiv from an eventual partition that cedes illegally taken land to Russia
Opinion
13 hours ago

Bugging devices found in Polish government meeting room

Security agents discovered the listening devices in a room where ministers were due to meet
World
6 hours ago

Putin challenges West at his US-boycotted inauguration

The Russian president says West must choose between confrontation and co-operation
World
3 hours ago

Russia to practice tactical nuclear weapon scenario in drills

Russia says the move is in response to threats from the West
World
1 day ago
