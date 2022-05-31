Economists expect pressures to push unemployment above 35% again
Negative global and domestic economic trends may reverse gains, warns economist
31 May 2022 - 23:19
Even as SA logged a slight fall in the unemployment rate in the first quarter, economists warn those gains may be erased by the adverse impact of a weaker global environment directly weighing on export potential and a tightening of domestic monetary policy.
Raymond Parsons, an economist at North-West University Business School, said the positive development in the unemployment rate is in view of inevitable time-lags, following SA’s strong economic recovery in 2021 from the previous pandemic lockdowns...
