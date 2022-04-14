News & Fox Aviation Turbulence in the skies over SA as authority clamps down on airlines Is the CAA, which regulates airlines, guilty of double standards? It deals high-handedly with local airlines, even though its own aircraft crashed two years ago B L Premium

Before 2018 it was almost unheard-of for the SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to ground an airline, and it is hard to find examples of this happening elsewhere in the world. Yet in the past four years, under director Poppy Khoza, the CAA has grounded airlines six times.

Three years ago it grounded CemAir and the decision was reversed by the civil aviation appeal committee, which found the airline’s grounding to be wrong...