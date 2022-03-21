National Comair confident its reputation is still intact despite grounding The five-day suspension was purely a precautionary measure, says CEO Glenn Orsmond B L Premium

Comair, which operates British Airways (BA) and Kulula flights in SA, says it is confident that its reputation remains intact despite its recent grounding by the country’s aviation regulator due to safety concerns.

“We are confident that the suspension will have no impact on Comair’s reputation,” Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond told Business Day at the weekend...