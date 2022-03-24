Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: How Comair made a bad situation worse After four safety incidents in a month, the airline is in a desperate bid to restore passenger confidence. But its shoddy handling of the crisis has only made it worse B L Premium

If you’d happened to stroll through SA’s busiest airport — OR Tambo in Joburg — on Monday, you wouldn’t have thought that British Airways (BA) was in the midst of a reputation-battering safety storm. BA flights, operated by Comair, had only just been given the right to fly again last Thursday after the SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended flights for five days following safety incidents on three routes.

Yet on Saturday, two days after the "precautionary suspension" was lifted, there was another incident, in this case with a faulty landing gear warning light. It wasn’t serious, as it turned out, but the timing was awful...