National SA airline industry faces skills shortage, says aviation expert Industry is losing skilled people due to the exit of senior staff and retrenchments

The SA aviation industry, which was in the spotlight after the grounding of Comair flights recently, has endured major setbacks over the past three years. The industry has seen an exit of senior staff and the retrenchment of workers during the Covid-19 pandemic which led to a shortage of skills.

Aviation expert Guy Leitch said that SA’s aviation industry has “suffered enormously over the past three years”...