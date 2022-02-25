National

KwaZulu-Natal cops vow to curb truckers’ threat of highways shutdown

Drivers are planning to shut N2 and N3 down on Sunday over the hiring of foreigners

25 February 2022 - 12:36 Suthentira Govender
SA National Defence Force soldiers near Mariannhill Toll Plaza in Durban keeping watch with police officers on Friday. Picture: YASANTHA NAIDOO
SA National Defence Force soldiers near Mariannhill Toll Plaza in Durban keeping watch with police officers on Friday. Picture: YASANTHA NAIDOO

KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday they are treating the threat of a planned shutdown of main highways in the province as serious.

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi confirmed that some drivers are planning a shutdown on Sunday over the hiring of foreign truck drivers.

The N2 and N3 have been targeted in past protests.

On Friday, a truck was used to block the R102 between Mandeni and Gingindlovu in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The scene has been cleared, said local authorities.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said the police treats “all threats as serious and will deploy police officers and … resources” to curb it.

TimesLIVE

How Transnet wants freight truckers to ride — and run — its rails

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is hoping to entice trucking companies operating between Gauteng and Durban to consider coming in as private rail ...
Business
5 days ago

Closing roads is economic sabotage, says transport minister Fikile Mbalula

ANC leaders address spate of truck protests and road closures ahead of polls
National
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
KZN premier wants Sapref to become a state-run ...
National
2.
Godongwana pushes for a cut in public sector wage ...
National
3.
All social grants will be reviewed, says Enoch ...
National
4.
Nersa approves 9.61% Eskom tariff increase
National
5.
SA has reached a turning point in pandemic, local ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Truckers behind N3 highway blockade face economic sabotage charges

National

Protesting truckers blockade Van Reenen

News

HILARY JOFFE: That complex network we don't think about until a link is broken

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.