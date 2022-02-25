KwaZulu-Natal cops vow to curb truckers’ threat of highways shutdown
Drivers are planning to shut N2 and N3 down on Sunday over the hiring of foreigners
KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday they are treating the threat of a planned shutdown of main highways in the province as serious.
TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi confirmed that some drivers are planning a shutdown on Sunday over the hiring of foreign truck drivers.
The N2 and N3 have been targeted in past protests.
Transnet Warns Transporters of Possible Disruptions on National Roads Ahead of ATDF-ASA Strike— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) February 25, 2022
https://t.co/TfIa0K9fFP
On Friday, a truck was used to block the R102 between Mandeni and Gingindlovu in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The scene has been cleared, said local authorities.
Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said the police treats “all threats as serious and will deploy police officers and … resources” to curb it.
