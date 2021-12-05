National Truckers behind N3 highway blockade face economic sabotage charges Flashpoint highway between Johannesburg and Durban targeted in dispute over foreign drivers B L Premium

Just five months after eight days of violence and looting swept across parts of SA in early July, one of the flashpoints — the N3 highway between Johannesburg and Durban — was again at the centre of civil unrest. Truckers who were arrested after an illegal blockade on Friday are facing charges of economic sabotage.

Chaos erupted after truck drivers blocked the highway at Van Reenen’s Pass and the Tugela Toll Plaza with their vehicles. They were demanding an end to the hiring of foreign drivers. The All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA and the Road Freight Association (RFA) confirmed to Business Day that the issue of foreign drivers was at the centre of the dispute...