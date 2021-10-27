National Closing roads is economic sabotage, says transport minister Fikile Mbalula ANC leaders address spate of truck protests and road closures ahead of polls B L Premium

Blockading roads is economic sabotage, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday as four government ministers held a briefing in Midrand on the recent truck protests, in a sign the government is taking instability on SA’s roads seriously ahead of local government elections.

There have been outbreaks of unrest out in parts of the country. Truck protests and road closures started in Middelburg, Eastern Cape, at the weekend, with protesters saying too many foreign truck drivers...