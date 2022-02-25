Two witnesses withdraw statements in murder case against former MEC Msibisi
Defence lawyer Coert Jordaan tells the court he has seen letters stating intention to retract documents
The state's double murder case against fired Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture Mandla Msibi and five others has been dealt a blow after two witnesses indicated they will withdraw their statements against them.
This emerged during Thursday's court proceeding where Msibi appeared alongside co-accused Njabulo Shugulugu Mkhonto, Buddah Mdluli, Anele Mnisi, Tsepo Matsane and Charlie Ngwenya.
They are accused of the murder of Sindela Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya and the attempted murder of Sfiso Mpila in August last year at a tavern in Nelspruit (Mbombela).
They have pleaded not guilty and are out on R20,000 bail each.
Defence lawyer Coert Jordaan told the court he has seen letters from two witnesses intending to withdraw their statements that implicate Msibi and his co-accused.
State prosecutor Leana Jones asked the court for an adjournment to consult the director of public prosecutions and said she wanted a postponement for the finalisation of the indictment.
Jordaan said the defence will oppose a postponement.
“I submit that [an] excuse is being used to secure a postponement. I'm not going to agree to prolong this matter. The state must have their house in order.…” said Jordaan.
Magistrate Suzanne Monaledi granted a postponement to March 1, when the state is expected to present an indictment.
Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the withdrawal of the statements are immaterial.
“We have a strong case against the accused that they are going to answer during trial in the high court,” said Nyuswa.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.