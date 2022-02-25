Two witnesses withdraw statements in murder case against former MEC Msibisi

The state's double murder case against fired Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture Mandla Msibi and five others has been dealt a blow after two witnesses indicated they will withdraw their statements against them.

This emerged during Thursday's court proceeding where Msibi appeared alongside co-accused Njabulo Shugulugu Mkhonto, Buddah Mdluli, Anele Mnisi, Tsepo Matsane and Charlie Ngwenya.

They are accused of the murder of Sindela Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya and the attempted murder of Sfiso Mpila in August last year at a tavern in Nelspruit (Mbombela).

They have pleaded not guilty and are out on R20,000 bail each.

Defence lawyer Coert Jordaan told the court he has seen letters from two witnesses intending to withdraw their statements that implicate Msibi and his co-accused.